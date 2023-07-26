CM releases poster, promo of film on Sridev Suman

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the promo and poster of the Uttarakhandi feature film, ‘Pahadi Ratna Sridev Suman’ in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Remembering the great revolutionary Sridev Suman on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Dhami said that people will enjoy a learning experience through this film. The contribution made by Sridev Suman to society will continue to inspire all. The revolutionary always raised his voice against injustice and launched mass movements against dictatorship. He suffered inhuman torture but did not deviate from the path of truth. He was not only a people’s leader but had an unwavering patriotism within him. He was a revolutionary, intellectual, creator, journalist and visionary.

The CM recalled that, when the movement against the British was going on in India, a movement was being run by the Tehri Praja Mandal, which was headed by Sridev Suman. While fighting this battle, he peacefully protested many times, had to face a lot of harassment and many times even went on fast unto death. He actively participated in the Quit India movement and remained in jail for years, and many inhuman atrocities were committed on him there. Despite this, Suman’s struggle continued. He started his historic fast on 3 May, 1944, and he died on the evening of 25 July, 1944. The martyrdom of Suman became a source of inspiration for freedom fighters. His thoughts were as relevant at that time as they are even today. He will always live on as an inspiration.

Addressing those of Uttarakhand origin present on this occasion, CM Dhami said that the natural beauty of the state has made it a centre of attraction for filmmakers. Special incentives are being given to regional films in the state. The grand reconstruction work on Kedarpuri is going on under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Badrinath, too, works are being done at a fast pace under the master plan. The number of devotees arriving for the Chardham Yatra is increasing every year. In the Kanwad Yatra, also, this year more than four crore devotees of Shiva came to Devbhoomi and the event was completed successfully.

Dhami added that, to attract national and international investors to the state, it is proposed to organise a “Global Investors’ Conference-2023” in Dehradun in December 2023. The Prime Minister has been invited as the Chief Guest. Every possible help is being given by the state government for investment to the investors. Work is also underway in the state in the field of agriculture and horticulture. The Apple, Kiwi, Bay Leaf and Timur missions are progressing at a fast pace. Work is also being done on the cultivation of medicinal plants, which would help prevent migration from the hill areas.

He also pointed out that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country that has taken the initiative to implement the Uniform Civil Code. A strict anti-copying law has been enacted to ensure that recruitment examinations are conducted with complete transparency.

Bikram Negi, producer of the Uttarakhandi feature film, Brij Rawat, film director, Shravan Bhardwaj and Sumit Gusain, who has given the music, lyricists Padam Gusain and Brij Mohan Sharma Vedwal, Devi Prasad Semwal, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues, Rajendra Singh, cinematographer, Arvind Negi, dance director, Dr MR Saklani, the research compilation-narrator, Rajendra Singh, associate director, Rajesh Malgudi, Executive Producer, Prema Negi Pahadi and others were present on the occasion.