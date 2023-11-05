CM seeks expansion of rail network in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, today, and met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. The discussed in detail developing strong rail connectivity in the state. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami requested the Railway Minister to approve the much-awaited ‘Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line construction’ as soon as possible in view of the operation of the ‘Vande Bharat Express’ between Lucknow and Dehradun and the expansion of rail service in the hilly areas.

The Chief Minister requested launch of a direct rail service connecting Ahmedabad to Kathgodam, Haridwar and Dehradun, the resumption of a Kotdwar coach in Doon Express and Ramnagar coach in Janata Express and a new rail service from Tanakpur to Mehandipur Balaji in Rajasthan.

Dhami said that, with the expansion of rail services, transportation will become easier for the people of the state and tourists in the coming time. Besides, being a major tourism destination, the economy of the state will also be strengthened.

The Union Railway Minister assured Chief Minister Dhami of all possible cooperation.