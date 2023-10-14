CM sets up Special Cell for Non- Resident Uttarakhandis

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has set up a Special Cell for Non- Resident Uttarakhandis under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Abhinav Kumar; Secretary, Planning, R Meenakshi Sundaram; Secretary, IT, Shailesh Bagoli; Secretary, Industrial Development, Vinay Shankar Pandey, and Sudhir Nautiyal, retired Director, Industries, have been made members of the Special Cell.

It may be recalled that CM Dhami had made this announcement on 6 October with the objective of resolving issues related to the Non- Resident Uttarakhandis. A large number of Uttarakhand natives are settled across the world.