CM setups committee to inquire into facts regarding suspended registrar of Engg College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed to constitute a recommendation committee to investigate into the facts in the case of Sandeep Kumar, the suspended registrar of GB Pant Engineering College, Ghurdauri, Pauri. This decision was taken in a meeting of Board of Governors of the College at Chief Minister’s Residence last evening. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister heads the Board of Governors of the College. The meeting was held under his chairmanship. It was decided in the meeting that the Director of the Institute, Registrar, Finance Controller along with Additional Secretary Justice would be members in the recommendatory committee. It was decided to refer the matter related to implementation of staffing pattern in the college, appointment of personnel on outsource basis to the government. It was also decided to send the teachers working in the institute to do MTech and PhD. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director Technical Education Hari Singh, Professor RPS Gangwar of Pantnagar University, Professor Dr MM Rauthan of HNB Central Garhwal University, Dr Yatindranath Singh and other members of the Board were present on the occasion.