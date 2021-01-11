CM stresses on clearing misconceptions about Covid vaccines

Dehradun, 9 Jan: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today directed the state and the district authorities to make full proof arrangements for the administration of Covid-19 vaccination. The CM was chairing a meeting today held to review preparations for Covid vaccination in the state. He observed that the officials at the state level and the health department in the state had prepared well for the upcoming Covid vaccination. He also directed the officers to ensure that there were no misgivings and misconceptions in the minds of people of Uttarakhand regarding safety and efficacy of Covid vaccination. For this a mass awareness campaign be conducted at a grand level, he further directed. Rawat added that vaccination exercise against Covid-19 was likely to start soon in Uttarakhand and he expressed hope that the successful dry run of the vaccination had created hope and confidence that the actual vaccination exercise in Uttarakhand would also be successfully and effectively carried out. He however laid stress on the need for better coordination among all concerned departments and officials in order to ensure better results.

The CM was addressing the district magistrates through video conference while reviewing the preparations for Covid-19 vaccinations. He stated that success would follow in any work done with dedication, patience and faith. The way the rehearsals had been done by the team and officials of the Health Department for this, the results in respect of actual vaccination would also be good.

Emphasising the need for greater mass awareness in respect of the Covid vaccination, Rawat said that meetings with various social organizations, business circles and intellectual sections of the society be organised for dissemination of the information. Information about Covid vaccination be given by the Chief Medical Officers in the districts and for this a massive awareness campaign be conducted.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash informed that the next round of dry run exercise in the state would be organised on 12 January in all the vaccination sites of the state. He said that all districts ought to ensure all preparations for conducting dry runs in all their session sites. Duty charts be put up at all the vaccination sites, so that all officers and employees engaged in vaccination campaign could become aware of their duties as well as the timings of the dry run. He added that the contact numbers of the block control room, district control room, PHCs be prominently displayed at all vaccination sites to deal with any adverse reactions to the vaccinations. He also instructed that the data of vaccination be uploaded online or offline on the portal on the same day.

The Chief Secretary said that availability be ensured for adequate quantities of masks and sanitisers in vaccination sites. Om Prakash said that 140 more ambulances had been arranged for the state, which would be sent to the districts soon. He directed that Emergency Response 108 and other ambulances be arranged around all the session sites so that ambulances could be available if and when needed. He said that in case of such people, who were not in a position to reach the vaccination site alone and by themselves, it be ensured that they were accompanied by family members of not less than 18 years of age. He stressed on spreading awareness about this vaccination by spreading publicity through newspapers, social media etc and through organising meetings with intellectuals and dignitaries of the society to clear up the misconceptions of vaccination.

On this occasion, Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director General Health Dr Amita Upreti and all the District Magistrates, Chief Medical Officers and other senior officers from all the districts were present.