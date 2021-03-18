CM suspends 2 PWD engineers over corruption charges

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Mar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has directed the Principal Secretary, PWD, to suspend two engineers of the PWD allegedly responsible for substandard construction of the 150 odd kilometre long road from Laxmanjhula to Dhumakot that passes through Kandi, Dugadda and Rathvadhab.

Following this, PWD Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu has issued orders suspending both the officers, namely Assistant Engineer Ajit Singh and Junior Engineer Anil Kumar. It may be recalled that news regarding poor quality of construction had recently gone viral on the social media and the CM has taken cognisance of this.

The Chief Minister has also set up an inquiry into the matter. He has also issued a warning that corruption and negligence will not be tolerated by his government and that the state government is committed to clean, transparent and accountable administration. He has also stated that strict action will be taken in any matter of corruption or negligence coming to his notice.