CM suspends Finance Controller of Ayurved Varsity

Dehradun, 8 Jul: On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Finance Controller of Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Amit Jain has been suspended on charges of irregularities. It may be recalled that Jain had recently been transferred from the University, which has been the centre of several controversies ever since its inception.

However, despite having been transferred out of the University, Amit Jain reportedly continued to issue cheques for payments on behalf of the university. When this news reached the CM , he ordered immediate action against the said official. It may be recalled that Uttarakhand High Court had recently ordered removal of the Vice Chancellor, Dr Sunil Kumar Joshi, for having been appointed in violation of rules and for not possessing requisite qualifications. Dr Joshi has also been accused of financial irregularities.

It is notable that despite it being a Saturday when the Secretariat remains closed, the office of the concerned officials opened specially to type out the orders of suspension and issual of the same.

It may be recalled here that Jain has been facing several charges of financial irregularities and the Union of the University’s Employees had in the past too complained against him and had demanded action against him. In view of the charges against him, an inquiry had been ordered against Jain and he had been transferred out in January this year. However, he was not relieved by the then University Administration. Now that Dr Joshi is no more the Vice Chancellor of the University, more complaints against him were submitted to the government and ultimately he now stands suspended and attached to the Treasury Headquarters in Dehradun during the period of suspension.