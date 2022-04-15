CM thanks Harish Dhami, but says party will decide where he will contest from

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, today thanked Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami for offering to resign from his constituency to enable him (the CM) to contest the byelection from there.

However, during his interaction with the media at the foundation day celebrations of IIP here, today, the Chief Minister added it was for the party to decide from where he would contest the bypoll. He said he was thankful to Harish Dhami but reminded that several MLAs had offered to resign from their seats and he was thankful to each one of them.

Dhami asserted that his party that would decide from where he would contest. It may be recalled that Kailash Gehtod, MLA from Champawat, was the first to offer to resign to enable the CM to contest the bypoll. Today, it was the turn of Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary to offer his resignation for this purpose. Independent MLA Umesh Kumar, too, has offered to resign. Not only this, some Congress MLAs including Harish Dhami from Dharchula, too, have made the offer.

So far, Pushkar Singh Dhami has not revealed his cards in this respect. When asked about the Congress allegations of a recruitment scam in the Cooperative Banks and in the purchase of an MRI machine, the CM said the law would take its own course.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was today, also, on a tour of Madhya Pradesh, and he offered prayers at the world famous Maa Bagulamukhi temple at Nalkheda in Agar-Malwa district. Agar in-charge minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present on the occasion.

Later, after reaching Ujjain, Chief Minister Dhami also visited the famous Shiva temple, the Mahakaal temple.