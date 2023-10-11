CM thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for attending review meetings in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for the manner in which he held review meetings of various departments of the state by taking ‘precious’ time out from his very busy schedule during his Uttarakhand tour on Saturday. Dhami said today that several suggestions were also made by the Union Minister during the review in the interest of the people. The government would expeditiously implement these suggestions.

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Uttarakhand on a one day tour to participate in the Central Regional Council meeting in Narendra Nagar and the 49th All India Police Science Congress in Dehradun on Saturday. Despite having such a busy schedule, the Union Home Minister held review meetings of the Cooperative Department, Disaster Management Department, Home Department, Vibrant Village scheme in the evening and, during this, not only many important decisions were taken in the interest of the state but many suggestions were also made by him.

CM Dhami today expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for taking out extra time for the review meetings of the departments despite the busy schedule that he had during his stay in Uttarakhand. The CM said that the government is committed to speedy implementation of the important suggestions given by the Union Home Minister. He also reminded that the State Government keeps getting guidance from the Union Minister on various issues from time to time, for which he and his government were grateful.