CM thanks Modi, Shekhawat for approving Lakhwar Hydro Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Union Government for the approval granted to the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project by the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister said that the project of national importance would be completed soon under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The decision had been taken on the project, which was pending for years, in the national interest due to the will power of the Prime Minister. The states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan would benefit from this project which would have central funding of 90 percent.

It will provide water to these states. Six states will get the benefit of the water component of the project and Uttarakhand will get the benefit of the electricity component. Ninety percent of finance for the water component will be given by the Central Government as grant-in-aid.