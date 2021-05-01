CM Tirath Rawat visits Mahant Indiresh Hospital, interacts with patients, doctors

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat visited Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, here, this morning. He met patient Nanak Chand and enquired about his health. He also obtained information about the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that 209 Corona Positive and suspected patients are admitted at the Hospital. He was informed about the supply of Oxygen and Remdisiver Injections. The CM also spoke to Hospital Chairman Mahant Devendar Das. The Chief Minister acknowledged that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is a major partner with the government for the treatment of patients amidst this Corona pandemic.

During the conversation with Mahant Devendar Das, he asked for an increase in availability of beds at the hospital for Covid patients. The Chairman promised all possible help to the State Government and the people in this hour of crisis.

Patient Nanak Chand is posted in the Chief Minister’s security. He was admitted to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital due to brain hemorrhage. He is being treated by Neurosurgeon Dr Pankaj Arora. His body’s right side has become weak due to the hemorrhage. Dr Pankaj Arora stated that he is improving fast and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

In the meanwhile, a meeting was organised between the administrative officials of Mahant Hospital and Police officials at the Kotwali, Patel Nagar, today. Various issues related to ensuring better coordination between the police and the hospital regarding treatment of Corona patients, law and order at the hospital, etc., were discussed at the meeting.

The Kotwali, Patel Nagar, has a police chowki at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. The police chowki will coordinate and report on matters related to Covid-19. Purnanand Pokhriyal has been appointed as the Chowki Incharge.