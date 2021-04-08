CM to head Sainik Dham Construction Committee now, Joshi to be VC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 7 Apr: A High level committee headed by the Chief Secretary for the construction of Sainik Dham was dissolved today by Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi. Joshi informed that a new high level committee headed by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat would be constituted in which he, as the Sainik Kalyan Minister would be the deputy chairperson.

Besides this, three special invitees including eight members would also be members of the committee. He said that among the special invitees, a retired Major General and retired Captain, including the GOC of Uttarakhand sub-area, had been included in the committee so that the representation of officers from the primary level to the highest level of the army could be consulted for the construction of Sainik Dham. He further informed that a meeting of the High Level Committee would be held soon and the construction work of Sainik Dham would soon begin.