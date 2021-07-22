CM tours disaster affected villages in Uttarkashi, announces relocation plan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited the disaster affected Mando and Kankradi villages of District Uttarkashi and took stock of the relief measures. However, he had to face some opposition in the village, Tiloth-Mando, where the villagers raised slogans against him.

On reaching Mando village in district Uttarkashi, the Chief Minister enquired about the damage caused by the disaster and the well being of the disaster affected people. Dhami also met the families of those who died in the disaster and consoled them. He assured all possible help to the disaster affected.

Dhami instructed the DM to start the process of relocation of Mando village at the demand of the villagers. To make relocation possible, he also directed holding a geo-scientific survey. Devanand Bhatt, the husband of one of the deceased, is a teacher in the Basic School at Sarpjogat village. His mother, Annapurna Devi, demanded that he be transferred to the school nearest to the district headquarters. The Chief Minister directed the DM to immediately transfer him to the district headquarters.

After Mando village, the Chief Minister reached Kankradi village. Here, he met the relatives of the deceased, Suman, and consoled the bereaved family and assured all possible help.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the disaster victims in addition to Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrate to take necessary measures for relocation of the affected villages at the earliest and also ordered reconstruction of damaged bridges and internal roads in the disaster affected areas.

Significantly, the villagers of Tiloth Mandon raised slogans in protest against CM Pushkar Singh Dhami when he reached the disaster affected villages. Local villagers alleged that the Chief Minister was only speaking to the BJP workers during his visit. They were angered by this and registered their protest.

During the visit, public representatives including cabinet minister and minister in-charge of the district Ganesh Joshi, district president BJP Ramesh Chauhan, Block Chief Shailendra Kohli, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, SP Manikant Mishra, CDO Gaurav Kumar were also present.