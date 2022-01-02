CM transfers funds for purchase of mobile tablets to 1.6 lakh students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today started the free tablet scheme to 2.75 lakh students of the state with a public dialogue programme organised at GGIC Rajpur Road today. This programme was shown through TV screens in the schools of all the constituencies. Mayor Gajendra Pal Singh Rautela started this scheme by distributing tablets at GGIC located on Kaladhungi Road in Haldwani. According to the Director General, about 1.60 lakh students of secondary education have been given 12 thousand rupees each through DBT for this purpose. Students of 10th and 12th will be able to buy tablets of their choice from this. In the programme, these tablets were given to the students on a symbolic basis. Apart from this, students of higher education will also be given money through DBT for tablets.