CM travels in regular flight to Delhi

Dehradun, 21 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today travelled to Delhi from Jolly Grant Airport in a regular flight as a common passenger, instead of flying in the state plane. During the journey beginning from the Dehradun airport till Delhi, he freely mingled with the passengers today.

A large number of the passengers today in the same flight were those who were returning from Char Dham Yatra and the CM Dhami enquired from them about their experiences during the Yatra. The passengers too freely shared their experience with the CM.