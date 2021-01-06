CM TS Rawat back in Doon after treatment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: After having been declared Corona negative on Saturday and having been discharged from AIIMS New Delhi for his Covid-19 infection, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today returned to Dehradun. He was welcomed on his arrival in Doon at the GTC Helipad by Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, MoS Dhan Singh Rawat and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama.

On reaching the Chief Minister’s official residence, the Chief Minister was welcomed by ‘Teerth Purohits’ with chanting of divine mantras. In return, Rawat honoured the priests on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that, due to the blessings of Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar, and the good wishes of all, he had returned from the hospital fully healthy, with renewed energy to continue public service.

On this occasion, the CM also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff for the care they took of him. He added that it was necessary to take all precautions and comply with the SOPs like wearing masks properly, taking care of physical distancing, washing hands regularly or sanitising them in order to prevent Corona infection.