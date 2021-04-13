CM undertakes surprise inspection of Smart City works

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat undertook a sudden inspection of the Smart City works in Paltan Bazaar and the Parade Ground, here, today.

At Paltan Bazaar, he told the DM to instruct all agencies involved to speed up the works. He wanted it ensured that the general public and shopkeepers are not inconvenienced during the work. He ordered sprinkling of water to control the dust.

He ordered that work on sewerage, road construction and laying of power lines underground be done simultaneously. He wanted the work in Paltan Bazaar to be completed by 30 April.

He issued similar instructions at the Parade Ground, focusing on beautification and quality.

He was accompanied by MLA Khajan Das, DM Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava and other officials.