CM urged to set up Expert Medical Panel to combat Covid-19

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 May: Around 50 residents of Uttarakhand from different fields have written to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat demanding an Empowered Expert Medical Advisory Panel (EEMAP) to help the state fight the worsening Covid-19 situation. This panel could analyse best practices across India and the globe and suggest suitable measurers for implementation directly to the Chief Minister.

Senior Chartered Accountant and prominent Educationist Anurag Sangal said that a five member delegation met the Chief Minister, today, to submit the memorandum and had a purposeful discussion. The letter has been signed by homemakers, teachers, businesspersons, industrialists, lawyers, chartered accountants, retired public servants. It says that the best efforts of the State Government have not sufficed to control the spread of Covid-19. It needs a strategic medical response particularly to prepare for the probable 3rd wave of infections affecting children. The villages and towns in the hills need a focused approach.

The letter emphasises that, in other states, this strategic response is being developed by empowered panels of eminent medical experts.

The 50 pro-active residents have reached out to a galaxy of medical experts across India who have a heart for Uttarakhand and amongst others, those who have consented to spare their time and share their talent and experience for the benefit of Uttarakhand are Dr Mathew Varghese, Public Health Expert, St Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi; Padma Shri awardee Dr Praveen Chandra, Cardiologist, Medanta, Gurgaon; Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean of Academics, AIIMS, Rishikesh; Dr LM Upreti, Public Health Practioner, Almora; Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Neurosurgeon, CMI, Dehradun and Dr Puneet Tyagi, Respiratory Medicine, Max, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister has been asked to contact these experts directly at the earliest.

The signatories to this memorandum are Ajay Goyal, Ambuj Oberai, Amit Jain, Anil Agarwal, Anil Gupta, Ankit Agarwal, Anoop Nautiyal, Anuradha Sangal, Anurag Sangal, Ashish Garg, Ashwini Mishra, Atul Singhal, Bharat Sharma, Digvijay Agarwal, Dilip Singh, Gulshan Khurana, Harish Virmani, Hemant Koorich, Jai Raj, Kanchan Seth, Kavita Ohri, Lokesh Ohri, Madhu Wahi, Madhukar Dhiman, Manoj Sharma, Minakshi Gandotra, Monika Nagalia, Prof MP Jain, Pankaj Gupta, Pravin Chandok, Rakesh Oberai, Rajiv Berry, Rajive Singhal, Randhir Arora, Sachin Agarwal, Sadhna Jairaj, Sandeep Agarwal, Sanjay Bhargava, Sarvpriy Consul, Sunil Gupta, SK Mehta, SK Mukherjee, Udit Nagalia, Vatsala Agarwal, Vikas Diwan, Vimal Kishore, Vipin Nagalia and Vijay Vachani.