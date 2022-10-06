CM visits accident site, directs officials to ensure best treatment of injured

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, visited the site of the bus mishap in Simdi, Pauri. He was accompanied by Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The CM obtained information from the district administration about the rescue and relief operations. He issued instructions to the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Brigade, Police, Revenue Police and other responders to speed up relief work. The district administration was asked to ensure best possible medical services for the injured.

He has also announced financial aid for those affected, which includes Rs 2 lakhs for the families of each deceased person; Rs 1 lakh, each, for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for each of those with minor injuries.

He met the affected families and assured the best medical treatment for the injured, as well as other assistance.

The CM had been in continuous contact with the local officials since last evening. He visited the State Disaster Control and instructed the officials to keep a close watch on the situation.

Also present during the CM’s visit to Simdi were local MLA Dilip Rawat, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, DIG Karan Singh Nagnayal, DM VK Jogdande, SSP Yashwant Singh Chauhan, etc.