CM visits Chamoli to meet victims as death toll rises to 77

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami continued his visits to disaster affected areas and today was the fifth straight day when he had been touring the state to meet the disaster hit families, and to oversee the relief and rescue work. He has also been holding meetings with senior government officials to review the situation and issue necessary directions. Today, the CM visited disaster hit areas of Champawat, Pithoragarh, Almora and Nainital districts. He met the families of the deceased and expressed condolences. Dhami visited the disaster affected areas for the fifth consecutive day today. During this he sought to know the condition of the victims and shared their grief. He also enquired about the relief work as well as inspected the affected areas.

He also distributed cheques of assistance amount himself wherever possible. After meeting with the officers in every district, appropriate guidelines were issued by him to them. After the disaster caused by heavy rains on 17 and 18 October, Dhami has been constantly present among the people facing the crisis. On 19 October, the Chief Minister along with Disaster Management Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat started his tour from Rudraprayag and then from Nainital district. While visiting the villages affected by floods and landslides, he met the people affected by the disaster to know their condition and consoled them. He gave instructions to the District Magistrates and the officers to meet the common needs of the victims. On 20 October, the Chief Minister conducted on-site inspection of flood affected areas like Haldwani, Rudrapur, Kichha, Khatima, Kashipur etc. On the third day, 21 October, the Chief Minister along with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the disasterprone areas and gave directions to the officials. On 22 October, the Chief Minister reached Dungri, a disaster-hit village of Chamoli, and inquired about the condition of the disaster victims. Today Dhami left for a twoday visit to Champawat, Pithoragarh, Almora and Nainital to inspect the disaster affected areas. The Chief Minister met the disasteraffected people and said that the state government was providing all possible help to compensate for the damage caused by excessive rains. He said that at the time of disaster, the government stood with every victim and everyone was working from their own level. While inspecting the disaster-affected sites, he directed the District Magistrate that security walls be constructed at these places with the help of disaster. After this, the Chief Minister held a meeting with all the district level officers in the Police Lines. During this, he said that the relief and rescue operations be done expeditiously with respect to the rescue and relief operations. He directed that arrangement for basic necessities including ration arrangements be made in the disaster-affected areas at the earliest. For the families who were to be displaced, action be taken to select the place at the earliest and relocate them. All the infrastructure systems including basic necessities like communication, roads, electricity and water be repaired and restored as soon as possible. The Chief Minister directed the officials of the Public Works Department to make the roads potholed free by 7 November. Today the CM was accompanied by Disaster Management Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha Raghunath Singh Chouhan, Almora MP, Ajay Tamta, Municipal President Prakash Chandra Joshi.