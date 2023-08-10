CM visits State Emergency Operations Centre, directs DMs to remain in alert mode

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the State Emergency Operation Centre located at the Secretariat here, today, and enquired about the heavy rains occurring in various areas of the state. He directed all the District Magistrates to keep the district administration in alert mode and to maintain constant coordination with all the related organisations and departments so that relief and rescue work can be done quickly in the event of any disaster.

Talking to the District Magistrates of Rudraprayag, Pauri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar over the phone, the Chief Minister took stock of the excessive rainfall and waterlogging in their respective districts. The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrates that all proper arrangements should be made in advance for the people from the sensitive places from the point of view of disaster.

The Chief Minister instructed the Secretary, Disaster Management, to maintain constant contact with the District Magistrates to ensure that all requirements are made available to the districts from the point of view of disaster management at the earliest as soon as the demand is received. He instructed the officers that, in case of obstruction of roads, drinking water, electricity and other things due to heavy rains, all these arrangements should be restored as soon as possible.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Sinha, Commissioner, Garhwal, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Chief Executive Officer of State Disaster Management Authority Ridhim Agarwal and officers of various departments were present.