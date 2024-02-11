CM visits violence affected Haldwani, promises strict action

Violence Violence

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani , 9 Feb: District Magistrate of Nainital district Vandana Singh and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena today held a joint press conference here to brief the media about the violence in Banbhoolpura.

Vandana Singh claimed that the district administration and the Municipal Corporation have been taking action against encroachments for the past 15 to 20 days in Haldwani on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court. The government had set up a task force at the district level to remove illegal encroachments. Instructions were given to protect government properties. Legal action has been taken everywhere. As part of this, action was taken against the encroachments in Banphoolpura also. She asserted that the action was not intended to target any particular property. No attempt was made to instigate anyone. Those who attacked the police and the municipal teams did so without any provocation. She stated that the attacks appeared to be preplanned.

Vandana Singh added that the mob attacked the police and the municipal team from all directions. The attack began as soon as the teams started to demolish two illegal structures by pelting stones at the teams. Later, the mob burnt a petrol pump and then the local police station. She reminded that the two structures were totally illegal and not duly registered either as a mosque or a madrasa. They existed on government owned Nazul land, which is registered in the name of the Municipal Authority. She admitted that the said property was encroached on for a long time and the High Court had ordered removal of such encroachments. A notice had been served on the encroachers to vacate the property on 30 January but this was not done. As a result, the administration was forced to carry out the demolition of the illegal encroachment.

SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said this disturbance seems to have been done as part of a big conspiracy. The miscreants first started firing at the police force with licensed and illegal weapons. They also tied to kill an SO and policemen of Banbhulpura police station by burning it down. When the miscreants became uncontrollable, senior officials including the CM gave orders to shoot the miscreants at sight. When the police opened fire to control the situation, two persons died. He added that more than 300 policemen, journalists and members of the general public have been injured.