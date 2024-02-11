CM visits violence affected Haldwani, promises strict action

5 companies of PAC deployed in Haldwani after Banphoolpura riots, 24 arrested
By Arun Pratap Singh
Haldwani, 9 Feb: Uttarakhand Government has taken serious note of the violence against police personnel and municipal officials by members of a particular community, here. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami not only chaired a top level meet of the state administration and sent Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar to Haldwani, but this evening, he also visited the city and spoke to those injured in the violence. So, far only twenty four persons are reported to have been arrested by the Police as confirmed before the media by SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena.
It may be recalled that, yesterday evening, a team led by Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Upadhyay along with a police force had gone to the place commonly known as Malik Ka Bagicha in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a predominantly Muslim area, to demolish two structures claimed by local people to be a Madrasa and a Namaz Sthal. The municipal team and the accompanying police force were attacked by the local mob, which was armed with rods, stones and even country made pistols. In this violence, more than 300 persons, mostly police personnel, municipal officials and some journalists were injured. Officially, two of the rioters were killed in the counter action, though unofficial sources claim that 6 persons have died. Curfew was imposed late last evening and shoot at sight orders were also issued. All indications are that the attack was pre-planned and was executed by the mob very effectively.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had taken serious note of the violence and summoned top police officers last evening. Today, he again chaired a top level administrative meeting at which he directed strict action against those who indulged in the violence. He also issued an appeal for peace.
Five companies of paramilitary forces (PAC) were also deputed this morning in the area to control any possible violence, even as curfew continues in the city. The schools having been closed for two days. Forces have been summoned from six districts. The police have started identifying the miscreants. The army will also reach by tomorrow.
After this violence, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Haldwani and enquired about the well-being of the injured and the victims. He also sought detailed information about this matter from the local administration and the police officers. The CM enquired about the condition of the women police team and policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel and journalists who were injured in the incident that took place in Banbhoolpura.
Addressing the media in Haldwani, he reminded that the removal of encroachments was actually being carried out on the orders of the court. He asserted that all the video footage and other traces of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway.
During his stay in Haldwani, the CM also directed ADG, Law and Order, AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area till the situation becomes normal. He also issued instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements. At the same time, he also issued an appeal to the local people to maintain peace and asserted that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the state. The administrative officers were asked to remain constantly alert at all times to maintain law and order in the area and strive to maintain peace in every situation.
Violence was pre-planned: DM Vandana SinghBy Our Staff ReporterHaldwani, 9 Feb: District Magistrate of Nainital district Vandana Singh and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena today held a joint press conference here to brief the media about the violence in Banbhoolpura.Vandana Singh claimed that the district administration and the Municipal Corporation have been taking action against encroachments for the past 15 to 20 days in Haldwani on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court. The government had set up a task force at the district level to remove illegal encroachments. Instructions were given to protect government properties. Legal action has been taken everywhere. As part of this, action was taken against the encroachments in Banphoolpura also. She asserted that the action was not intended to target any particular property. No attempt was made to instigate anyone. Those who attacked the police and the municipal teams did so without any provocation. She stated that the attacks appeared to be preplanned.Vandana Singh added that the mob attacked the police and the municipal team from all directions. The attack began as soon as the teams started to demolish two illegal structures by pelting stones at the teams. Later, the mob burnt a petrol pump and then the local police station. She reminded that the two structures were totally illegal and not duly registered either as a mosque or a madrasa. They existed on government owned Nazul land, which is registered in the name of the Municipal Authority. She admitted that the said property was encroached on for a long time and the High Court had ordered removal of such encroachments. A notice had been served on the encroachers to vacate the property on 30 January but this was not done. As a result, the administration was forced to carry out the demolition of the illegal encroachment.SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said this disturbance seems to have been done as part of a big conspiracy. The miscreants first started firing at the police force with licensed and illegal weapons. They also tied to kill an SO and policemen of Banbhulpura police station by burning it down. When the miscreants became uncontrollable, senior officials including the CM gave orders to shoot the miscreants at sight. When the police opened fire to control the situation, two persons died. He added that more than 300 policemen, journalists and members of the general public have been injured.Meena also stated that more than 70 vehicles were burnt and, so far, four accused have been arrested for instigating the violence. More arrests will be made soon, he promised.