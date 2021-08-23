CM will launch the much awaited Sputnik-V vaccine in Graphic Era Hospital Dhulkot 

Dehradun, 21 Aug: The Sputnik-V vaccine will start in Dehradun tomorrow, August 22. Graphic Era Hospital in Uttarakhand will set the ball rolling.

There is a lot of enthusiasm amongst people about the Sputnik-V vaccine, which is considered to be 95 percent successful against Corona, and about 83 percent effective in protection against the delta variant of Covid.

Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, will launch the Sputnik-V vaccine on 22nd August, 9 am at the hospital of Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences. State Medical Health and Higher Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and Industrial Development and Military Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and MLA Sahaspur Sahdev Pundir will be the special guests of the function.

Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Educational Group said that after making several arrangements for emergency medicine and deployment of specialist doctors and skilled staff in Graphic Hospital, the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccine is being started. Arrangements have been made to maintain the prescribed temperature for Sputnik-V in such a way that the headquarters of the company providing the vaccine will get the information of the temperature, moment to moment, through the internet.

Dr. Ghanshala said that Graphic Era has started this in Uttarakhand with the important objective of saving common people from Corona and its delta variants.

Registration on Cowin app is necessary for installation of Sputnik-V in Graphic Era Hospital located in Dhulkot between Jhajra and Selaqui on Vikasnagar Road.