CMD SJVN calls on PM Nepal for more Hydro Projects

SHIMLA, 10th July: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN is on an official visit to 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. During his visit Sharma met Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli & Dy. Prime Minister of Nepal, Bishnu Prasad Paudel today at Kathmandu.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised the Prime Minister & Dy. Prime Minister with the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. He also thanked the Prime Minister for allocating 679 MW Lower Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project to SJVN.

Sharma emphasized that for Hydro Power sector, Integrated River Basin Development approach is the best option, as it results in economic viability and boosts infrastructural development. Integrated River Basin Development will result in optimisation of resources and faster project completion at lower cost. It would further ensure overall socio-economic development of the region. He requested the Prime Minister to consider SJVN for development of more Hydro Electric Projects in the Arun Basin and at other locations in Nepal.

Sharma told that, SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN limited is executing 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. Prime Minister of India & Prime Minister of Nepal jointly laid the Foundation of SJVN’s 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. The total project cost is estimated to be INR 7000 crores (NPR 11,200 crores), which includes both generation and transmission part. He further shared that around 3500 persons would get direct employment during construction of project which also include transmission component of the project.

The Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project (900 MW) is located on Arun River in Sankhuwasabha District of Eastern Nepal. The Run-of-River scheme envisages 70 meters high concrete gravity Dam and Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of 11.74 Kilometers with underground Power House containing four generating units of 225 MW each.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing activities at the Project sites and showed keen interest in visiting Project sites of Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project.

SJVN’s present installed capacity is 2016.51 MW and aims to be 5000 MW company by 2023, 12000 MW Company by 2030 and 25000 MW Company by 2040. SJVN has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes Hydro, Wind, Solar & Thermal. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission.