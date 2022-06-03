CM’s Chief Security Officer retires  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The Chief Security Officer of the Chief Minister and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virendra Singh Rawat, retired on Tuesday after 37 years of service.

On the retirement of Chief Security Officer VS Rawat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented him a shawl at his official residence. He wished Rawat a happy and prosperous future.

The Chief Minister said that retiring honorably after successfully discharging one’s responsibilities is a great achievement. Rawat discharged his duties efficiently. He expressed the hope that society would continue to benefit from the experience of Rawat.