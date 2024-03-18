CM’s former OSD, PC Upadhyay arrested on fraud charges

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: It may be recalled that some months earlier, former OSD to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, PC Upadhyay had made headlines for cheating a number of people by making false promises to award various supply orders and tenders to them. After a number of such incidents, some businessmen had called on CM Dhami and informed him of these acts by Upadhyay. Upadhyay was removed by the CM.

In a major case of fraud worth several crores of rupees committed by Upadhyay on the basis of false promise of award of tender for supply of medicines in the state, he has now been arrested by the Doon Police. In this case of fraud worth crores of rupees, PC Upadhyay and his associate, Saurabh Vats, have been arrested. Vats is learnt to have been arrested in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Following the strict instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Dehradun Police is searching for and arresting others named people of this entire gang. According to SSP Ajay Singh, three cases have been registered against PC Upadhyay, who cheated the private secretary in the secretariat by pretending to know him. Apart from this, similar cases of fraud are registered in other states also.

According to the police, on 9 March, 2024, plaintiff Ramkeval, son of Ramlakhan, Proprietor JR Pharmaceutical, Plot No. 27 SIDCUL in Haridwar, along with accused Prakash Chandra Upadhyay, son of the late Bhaskaranand Upayadhyay and resident of Nehru Colony, Dehradun, had filed a case in City Kotwali in Dehradun under sections 120B/420/467/468/471/506 IPC alleging a fraud of Rs 52 lakhs done by Upadhyay and his associates. During investigation, accused Prakash Chand Upadhyay was arrested and presented in the court today.

According to the police, the arrested accused informed during interrogation that through his acquaintance Saurabh Sharma alias Saurabh Vats, he had met Ram Kewal in Haridwar and made a false promise of award of tender for supply of medicines in the Uttarakhand Health and Medical Department and had taken an amount of over Rs 51 lakhs from him. Further investigation is underway in the case.