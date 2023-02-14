CM’s Free Gas Refill Scheme launched in Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 12 Feb: The CM’s Free Gas Refill Scheme was inaugurated by DM Reena Joshi in the Vikas Bhavan Auditorium, here, today.

Minister in charge of the District Chandan Ram Das, who was connected through VC to the programme, said that, today, the scheme would be inaugurated overall by the Chief Minister from district Pauri. He said that, apart from benefiting the card holders of the district, this scheme would also prove beneficial for the health of women.

On this occasion, District Magistrate Reena Joshi said that, on the one hand, there would be an improvement in the health of the women, on the other, there would be a change in their quality of life as well. The District Magistrate said that, today, 20 Antodaya card holders had been distributed gas cylinders for refilling.

The District Magistrate said that a total of 10,882 eligible Antodaya card holders in the district would get the benefit of the scheme soon. She also gave instructions to the District Supply Officer to prepare an action plan in this regard.

Present on the occasion was SDM, Sadar, Anurag Arya, District Supply Officer, Pithoragarh, along with the manager of the gas agency, eligible beneficiaries, etc.