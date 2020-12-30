CM’s health showing significant improvement: Dr Bist

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: In an official bulletin released today, the government has claimed that there is significant improvement in the health of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The official health bulletin has quoted Chief Minister’s official physician Dr NS Bist in this respect.

According to Dr Bist, all the diagnostic test reports of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have turned out to be normal. Dr Bist has further claimed that Rawat would soon be discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

It may be recalled that Rawat, who had tested positive for Corona (Covid-19) infection on 18 December, had home isolated himself and had informed everyone about his testing positive. However, he had developed fever and a mild infection in the lungs by Saturday. He was later CT scanned which had revealed a lung infection. On his doctors’ advice, he was on Sunday shifted to AIIMS New Delhi for further check-up and treatment. Later, his Corona infected wife and daughter too were admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi after being airlifted by chopper.

Although, an official health bulletin has since been issued by AIIMS New Delhi on his condition, several of his ministerial colleagues, Chief Secretary Om Prakash and other senior BJP leaders have spoken to Rawat on his cellphone and report that he could soon be discharged from AIIMS.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash reported that the CM could be discharged from AIIMS in about a week’s time. Meanwhile, politicians across the political spectrum have wished for the speedy recovery of CM Rawat. Among these leaders include former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, the Leader of the Opposition Dr Indira Hridayesh and PCC Chief Pritam Singh.