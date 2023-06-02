CM’s Higher Education Scholarship Scheme receives approval

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 May: The State Cabinet, which met today under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has approved the ‘Chief Minister’s Higher Education Meritorious Scholarship Promotion Scheme’. This scheme is aimed at helping meritorious students obtain higher education. The scheme will be applicable to students studying at graduation and post-graduation levels in state universities and government colleges.

As per the decision taken by the Cabinet, regular students of every year studying in any regular course in state government colleges/state university campuses will be eligible for the said scholarship. The proposed scheme will be launched from the session, 2023-24. For the scholarship received in the first year of graduation, minimum 80 percent marks or equivalent grade at intermediate level and minimum 60 percent marks for subsequent years and a minimum of 75 percent attendance in the classes will be mandatory.

Under the proposed scheme, in the first/second/third/fourth year (as applicable) at the graduation level, in each college/state university campus, the students who have secured the first, second and third positions with a minimum of 60 percent marks in each faculty will receive an amount of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs1,500 per month.

In case of 2-year PG courses, in the final year of PG, on the basis of the marks obtained in the first year, the students studying at post-graduate level in various faculties in each state college/university campuses subject-wise, with a minimum of 60 percent marks and securing first, second and third positions will be given scholarships at the rate of Rs 5,000 for first position, Rs 3,000 for second position and Rs 2,000 for third position, respectively, per month.

On the basis of marks obtained after the final year examinations of graduation, such students will be selected, who have secured first, second and third place in their college at graduation level (on the basis of aggregated result of total 4 years/ or 3 years as the case maybe) in respective subjects. Those securing first, second and third positions with a minimum of 60 percent marks will be awarded a lump sum amount of Rs 35,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

A lump sum amount of Rs 60,000, Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000 will be given to the students who have secured minimum 60 percent marks in the first, second and third positions in the respective subjects in each college/state university campus.

An annual expenditure of about Rs 17 crores is estimated for the above scheme. It will be mandatory for the students to apply for the scholarship by registering themselves on the Samarth portal. The scholarship amount will be transferred in two installments through DBT directly to the given bank account of the students.