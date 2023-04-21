CM’s review meetings will dispel negative propaganda: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Welcoming the decision of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to hold review meetings of development works in the constituencies of opposition and independent MLAs, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today stated that this will ensure all round development of the state. Bhatt was speaking to media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here today.

Bhatt said that such an initiative will also nullify the negative propaganda of the opposition that the government is being discriminatory in respect of development.

The BJP President claimed that the BJP Government led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is committed to the all-round development of all the state assemblies and every resident of the state. The Chief Minister’s meeting to review the development works done in the areas of independent and opposition MLAs indicates this commitment.

Targeting the opposition leaders who had alleged favouritism regarding the earlier meetings, he said that some opposition leaders are used to issuing unnecessarily negative statements, but the people will now see the reality themselves. The CM is now holding review meetings and directing the officials to ensure development in all the constituencies including those held by Congress and other opposition MLAs.

Bhatt informed that he had, today, held a virtual meeting with the state BJP team engaged in campaigning for the first phase of Karnataka elections. He claimed that on the basis of the feedback, so far, the party is in a very strong position in the 29 assembly seats for which responsibility has been assigned to the Uttarakhand unit of the party. He will go there on 25 and 26 April and the team of other workers will be sent there for other phases as well.

Bhatt also welcomed the advice given to the state government by former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He said that the benefits of Bhagatda’s administrative and political experience are very important for the government and the party. As far as the government is concerned, CM Dhami has given responsibility to a secretary level officer for separate monitoring of development, as well as the CM himself and the ministers of the government are setting up chaupals.