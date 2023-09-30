CM’s UK visit will be milestone in attracting investment from abroad: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 29 Sep: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt has claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s tour of UK has been hugely successful and that it will prove to be a milestone in attracting foreign investment in Uttarakhand. He was speaking to the media persons at the BJP State Headquarters here today.

Bhatt asserted that receiving an investment proposal of more than Rs 12,500 crores in the very first phase of the summit invitation shows that the government is moving in the right direction to fulfil the dreams of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand. Bhatt praised the efforts of Chief Minister Dhami to achieve the target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore through the Investor Summit.

He said that Dhami understands the need for capital investment on a large scale for the development of the state towards making it one of the leading states by 2025 and has prepared a plan to attract investment after in-depth discussions with experts, top officials and technical institutions.

Bhatt claimed that Dhami has literally followed the teachings of PM Modi to set big goals and make sincere efforts to achieve them. Bhatt said that the government has prepared a policy with the aim of doubling the GDP of the state, which includes tourism policy, MSME policy, startup policy, logistics policy and establishment of private industrial sites. This is the reason why the CM has made a big and successful start in attracting investors regarding all these subjects with his London tour. During the tour, MoUs worth more than Rs 12500 crores have been signed, more than expected, most of which are for technical investment in projects in hills. This includes setting up a unit for ropeway manufacturing and spare parts required for it, tourism and Ayurvedic sector prominently.

The BJP State President claimed that Dhami has succeeded in establishing a positive image of the state with the fastest growing economic prospects during this tour. By repeating this in the subsequent stages of the investment invitation, the government will definitely be successful in achieving the target set for the Global Summit to be held on 8-9 December in Dehradun.

While answering the questions of the media regarding the reactions of the Congress, he said, these are the same people who never made any serious efforts regarding investment in the state during their governments. Not only this, the Congress led UPA Government at the Centre had withdrawn the special industrial package given by the Atal Government, which led to many industrial units fleeing the state.