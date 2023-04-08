Coarse grains better than wheat, rice & maize: Minister Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Sanjay Orthopaedic Spine and Maternity Centre and Sewa Society organised a seminar on “Importance of Millet for Good Health” on the occasion of World Health Day. Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Sainik Welfare, Rural Development, Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest at the event. Other special guests were Prof (Dr) Hem Chandra Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, HNB University of Medical Education, Dehradun, Dr Mahavir Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, Prof Dr Amal Shankar Shukla, Graphic Era deemed to be University, Surendra Mittal, renowned social worker and Dr SN Singh, Orthopedic Surgeon.

Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay welcomed the Chief Guest and other guests by gifting them saplings. In his address, he said that the consumption of coarse grains should increase because these are not only a source of energy but also of fiber, protein and other nutrients which are beneficial for health. He appealed to the government to encourage and motivate the farmers to grow more coarse grains, which will not only improve the economic health of the farmers but also the physical health of society. He said he consumes porridge of flat bread of Jwar, Bajra, Ragi six days a week on rotation basis.

Minister Ganesh Joshi reminded that, by the time the state celebrates its 25th anniversary, the production of coarse grains in Uttarakhand would be doubled. The government is already providing 1 kg of coarse grains per month to all bona-fide beneficiaries. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr SN Singh said that what was called the food grain of the poor, today, has become the favourite of the rich.

Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr Sujata Sanjay said that junk food is an important cause of menstrual irregularities and infertility in the young. Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay described all the steps taken by the World Health Organisation to rid the world of epidemics like smallpox, polio, etc. Senior RSS worker Surendra Mittal, a special guest at the programme, said that the Sangh is working to give health benefits to the down trodden and under privileged population. Dr Mahavir Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali Yogpeeth, added that prayers and meals should be performed together at least once a day in families to keep the family healthy and happy. Vice-Chancellor Dr Hem Chandra Pandey said that, today, about 90 percent of deliveries are taking place in hospitals, the credit for which goes to the ANM and Aanganwadi workers. It has led to an incomparable reduction in maternal mortality rate.

Dr Pratik Sanjay proposed the vote of thanks. Others present included local councilor Sanjay Nautiyal, BJP office-bearer Poonam Nautiyal, social worker Yogesh Agarwal, Sonia, Laxmi, Devendra, Karishma, Neha, Santoshi, Savita, Shivani, Bharti, Ambika, etc.