Coats presented to school children on BJYM leader Neha Joshi’s b’day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jan: Coats were distributed today to 155 students of a government school on Rajpur Road by philanthropist Dr S Farooq and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, here, today. The function was organised on the occasion of BJYM leader and MLA Joshi’s daughter, Neha Joshi’s birthday by the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Action and Research Society.

Chief Guest Dr Farooq extended birthday greetings to Neha Joshi and thanked her for celebrating the occasion with the school children. He also highlighted the importance of celebrating the achievements of daughters, also.

MLA Joshi blessed Neha, saying that it was everybody’s desire that children do better than their parents, which she had done.

Neha Joshi thanked the school children for making her birthday so special.

Present on the occasion were the Pt Deendayal Society’s Secretary Ramesh Joshi, Treasurer Manoj Joshi, Neha’s mother Nirmala Joshi, School Principal Hukum Chandra Uniyal, Mahesh Nangi, Prarabh Nangia, Manisha Rawat, Sanjay Rana, Rajiv Gurung, Anshul Chawla, Ashish Chauhan, Shubham Simalti, Vishal Jindal, Sachin Gupta, etc.