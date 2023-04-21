Coca-Cola VP Devyani Rajya Lakshmi Rana meets Minister Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Coca Cola India’s Vice President Devyani Rajya Lakshmi Rana met Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi at his official residence, here, on Friday.

Joshi said that Coca-Cola India is working to introduce new technology in the state. She said that the government is making special efforts to promote the production of fruits in the state.

She added that a provision of Rs 280 crore has been made for the establishment of 18,000 polyhouses in the state with the help of NABARD. Similarly, to encourage maximum apple production, a scheme of Rs 35 crore has been implemented in the state under the Apple Mission. Apart from this, high value crops like kiwi, dragon fruit, strawberry, etc., are also being promoted in the state.

Minister Joshi appreciated the work being done by Coca-Cola India in the state. Sudhir Chadha was also present on this occasion.