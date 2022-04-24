Col Bishnu Prasad Barthwal passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Col BP Barthwal (80) passed away in Max Hospital on 20 April after a prolonged illness. He was cremated at Nalapani cremation ground with full military honours by one of the local Army units.

Homage was also paid by Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri, General Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, through his staff officers Col VM Naithani, Col Veteran, and Col Keshav Aswal.

Col Barthwal’s pyre was lit by his only son, Anirudhra. He is survived by his wife Kusum.

Col Barthwal joined the Indian Army just before the Chinese aggression of 1962. He not only took part in the Indo China War of 1962 but also the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

Being an outstanding officer of the 3rd Assam Regiment, he was an outstanding sportsmen and played football for the Services. He was a renowned officer in his Regiment for all social activities.

Others who attended the cremation were Cols MS Rawat, DK Gurung, Sudan Mohan Barthwal, Madan Mohan Barthwal, Kunti Bhandribri, Sakun Punj, Manoj Punj, Anju Karki, Uma Thapa, Brig RS Rawat, President, Uttarakhand Ex-Services League, Col BM Thapa, Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League and SNS, Col BD Gambhir, Capt Neel Kumar Thapa, Jagat Thapa and many others.