Coming decade will belong to U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Nov: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today congratulated the people of the state on the eve of State Formation Day. In a statement issued today, Bhatt said that the way the state is moving ahead in the race for development, it can definitely be stated that the coming decade will belong to Uttarakhand.

The BJP leader said that the current generation of the people of Uttarakhand is living the glorious moment when Uttarakhand, which is rich in natural and spiritual heritage, is ready to take off towards a golden era of rapid development. He added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the true potential of 1.25 crore Uttarakhandis is about to be realised and Uttarakhand is rapidly on the way to becoming a developed state. Bhatt added that a true tribute to the state agitationists would be to build Uttarakhand in accordance with their dreams. In these 23 years of the state’s formation, many major efforts have been made for the development of the state. Be it the matter of facilitating connectivity through road, rail, air and ropeway construction, be it establishing Manaskhand along with Kedarkhand on the world tourism map, taking care of the health of all Uttarakhandis through Ayushman Yojana, or steps taken to increase the per capita income. The state is becoming a hub of higher education and industrial development. A huge inflow of investment is expected at the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit. He said that it is a matter of pride that the people of the state have together prepared the platform from where the state is going to take a new flight of development. Expressing confidence, he said that this flight will result in the fulfilment of the goal of ensuring that the present decade will belong to Uttarakhand.