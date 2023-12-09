Commandant’s Parade held at IMA for Passing Out Course

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Dec: The historic Chetwode Drill Square played host to the Commandant’s Parade for the Autumn Term 2023, here, today. The Commandant’s Parade marked the near culmination of pre-commission training of 343 Indian and 29 Officer Cadets from twelve friendly foreign countries.

IMA Commandant Lt General VK Mishra reviewed the Parade and complimented all the Officer Cadets for their immaculate turnout and excellent drill movements, which reflected a high level of motivation, pride and cohesion achieved through their stellar training. He also commended the efforts by all in facing prevailing challenges while successfully continuing the training without any dilution.

In his address to the passing out course, the Commandant asserted, “Once commissioned, you will have the rare fortune of leading some of the finest soldiers the world has seen. They will dutifully obey all your commands, but to earn their respect and admiration, you will have to establish yourself as leaders. Always remember that leadership is not about power or authority; it is about service and responsibility. Your actions and decisions will directly impact the lives of those under your command. Show empathy, inspire trust and foster a sense of camaraderie among your subordinates. Remember that leadership is not confined to the battlefield alone; it extends to the welfare of your troops, their families, and the communities you serve. Strive to be compassionate leaders, creating an environment where your team members can grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

The Commandant added, “As you embark upon this noble journey of the profession of arms, embrace the pursuit of knowledge and lifelong learning. The world is constantly evolving, and it is your duty to stay ahead of the curve, adapting to new technologies, strategies, and tactics. Seek opportunities to refine your skills, broaden your perspectives, and enhance your understanding of the complex challenges that lie ahead, to grow into visionary military leaders that the nation demands of you.”.

He emphasised, “As you leave the portals of the Academy, be confident that you have received the best of the training necessary to take your rightful places in the services. Let the Chetwode motto guide your actions forever, let the academy motto put you on a path of learning and let the code of the warrior be your dharma. So long as you remember them, you will not go wrong. So go forth from here and be worthy of your country and the army that you are going to join.”

The Commandant also presented the following awards: Brigade of the Guards Medal for the Officer Cadet standing best in Service Subjects of the POC, which was presented to BCA Akash Kaswan. The Rajput Regiment Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing best in Academics of the POC was presented to SUO Aditya Pratap Arya. The Jat Regiment Silver Medal for the Officer Cadet standing best in OQ of the POC was presented to BCA Nikhil Chib.

The Motivation Trophy for the Officer Cadet standing best in Service Subjects of the POC was presented to AUO Mohit Beniwal. The Bangladesh Trophy for the Officer Cadet standing best all round FOC of the POC was presented to JUO Sailesh Bhatta (Nepal).

The Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Naushera Company for standing Overall Second in the Inter Company Championship. The Commandant’s Banner was awarded to Cariappa Battalion for standing Overall First in the Inter Battalion Championship.

The General Officer also extended compliments to the 29 Officer Cadets from friendly foreign countries for having endured the rigorous regimen of training, exhibiting excellent transformation and being fully equipped to don the ranks in their respective armies, as most proficient officers. He addressed them specifically while stating that they would return home with happy memories of their stay at IMA and India. The training that they have received would benefit them in selfless service of their country. The bonds of friendship forged here with fellow cadets and faculty would further strengthen the friendship between the nations.

In the end, he encouraged the Officer Cadets to put their best foot forward for the final Passing out Parade and wished them all the very best in the years ahead. The Commandant also congratulated the Parents and dear ones of the Passing Out Course for the achievements of their wards.