Commando posted in CM’s security dies by ‘suicide’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: A commando deputed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s security staff allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself here today. The guard’s body was found in the barrack built between the CM’s residence and the Raj Bhavan. According to information available, the incident took place at 12:30 p.m.

The security guard’s name is Pramod Rawat. He was posted with the CM’s security since 2016. He was currently living in Vijay Colony here. According to the Police sources, Rawat allegedly shot himself with a government rifle. Hearing the sound of the bullet, there was some panic among the employees and police personnel posted there. A police team reached the spot and informed the senior police officials. According to the Dehradun Police, the incident is presently being investigated.

Pramod Rawat was a 2007 batch commando. He had gone after finishing his duty at eight in the night. He was scheduled to go to Haldwani today and for this he reached the CM’s residence in the morning.

On receiving the information, IG, Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagliyal, DIG Dilip Singh, SP, City, Sarita Dobhal and CO Dalanwala Abhinav Chowdhary reached the spot. The deceased guard Pramod was a resident of Pauri district. Presently, he was in the 40th Battalion PAC. The real cause of death is yet to be ascertained according to the senior police officers, but it is being said that Rawat had arranged for a religious function in his native place for which he had sought leave with effect from 16 June. He had not been granted leave as yet and took the extreme step of shooting himself in depression. However, the senior police officials claim that his leave had been approved and the leave was to begin with effect from 16 June and therefore this could not be the reason behind his death.

Speaking to media persons, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister & ADG Abhinav Kumar revealed that death occurred due to bullet injury in the chin region and the bullet had been fired from an AK-47. It is still being investigated whether it was an accident or a suicide.