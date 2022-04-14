Commercial establishments checked for use of domestic LPG cylinders

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 12 Apr: Officers of the Food Supply Department, under the leadership of Vivek Sah, conducted raids at various places here, today, and instructed people not to use domestic LPG cylinders in commercial establishments.

Officials said that the campaign will continue in future and action will be taken against those who use domestic cylinders in their establishments.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department had been receiving complaints over the past several days that domestic cylinders were being used instead of commercial ones in some reputed establishments of the town. A team of officers of the department was constituted. The team raided the business establishments but domestic gas cylinders were not found. People were warned not to use domestic cylinders under any circumstances.

Food Supply Officer Vivek Sah said that action against those who use domestic gas cylinders in commercial establishments will continue. He warned of action under then the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order 2000, Kerosene (Restriction on Use and Fixation of Maximum Price) Order 1993 and the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

On this occasion, Rajat Agarwal, President of Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Treasurer Naginder Uniyal said that it was important to know and follow the rules.