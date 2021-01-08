Committed to development of Mussoorie: Ganesh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Jan: MLA Ganesh Joshi, addressing a press conference at a local hotel, today, said that he was committed to the development of Mussoorie and had initiated and implemented various schemes for this purpose. Parking was a big problem, due to which a 212 capacity car parking was coming up near the Mussoorie Petrol Pump. Departmental action has begun on constructing parking for 400 vehicles on PWD land near Zero Point. The foundation stone for this would also be laid soon.

He claimed he was in constant touch with officials regarding one-time settlement in Mussoorie and the proposal would be placed before the cabinet for approval. A tunnel would be constructed in Mussoorie approval in principle had been received from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the proposal was being prepared. He said the Yamuna Mussoorie Drinking Water Scheme was being pursued. Some villagers had objections to it but the problem would be overcome soon so that project could be implemented soon.

He added that George Everest Estate had been developed from the point of view of tourism; a skill park was being built in Suvakholi, while a lake was being constructed in Buransakhanda. Action was being taken to declare the Mussoorie Dehradun Kimadi Road a national highway. He urged the public representatives of the municipality to play their role in development.

Regarding the controversial comments by State BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat, he said the Chief Minister, himself, had apologised to the Leader of the Opposition, which ought to settle the issue. He reaffirmed that the BJP government was working on the policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. The state was being developed under the leadership of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. In 2022, the BJP would form the government, once again.

He trashed the challenge for a debate issued by AAP, stating it did not qualify to do so. Present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and Mussoorie Mahila Morcha secretary Sapna Sharma.