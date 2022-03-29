Committee of experts soon on Uniform Civil Code: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has said that a committee of experts will be formed on implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

Maharaj said that, in view of the important place the state has in geographical and cultural unity, the UCC is necessary. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had promised the public of the state during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections that he would bring a Uniform Civil Code in the state with immediate effect on taking power.

Maharaj said that, following the directions of Article 44 of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India, and keeping in mind the need in the state of Uttarakhand, the State Government would soon constitute a committee under the leadership of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court to work on the subject. There will also be participation of the enlightened sections of society. The committee would prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code and submit it to the Uttarakhand government within a stipulated time period.

He said that the Committee of Experts will examine all relevant laws governing individual civil affairs of all citizens residing in the state and report on the same along with proposed amendments to the existing law. Applicable laws related to marriage, divorce, property rights, inheritance, adoption and maintenance, guardianship, etc., will be examined thoroughly.