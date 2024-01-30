Committee on UCC will submit report on 2 Feb: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jan: Chief Minister Dhami had an informal interaction with media persons, here, today. Later, the CM shared the interaction byte on his Twitter account. He reminded that the BJP had placed before the people a vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ before the state assembly elections and had promised in this regard to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. In accordance with the resolve and aspirations of the people, the BJP Government has always been committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

CM Dhami said that the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code is due to submit it to the state government on 2 February. A session of the state assembly has been convened from 5 February onwards and the government would implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state by bringing a bill on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the tenure of the expert committee constituted for the Uniform Civil Code was extended for the fourth time only recently. However, this time the extension was granted only for 15 days. The committee was constituted on 27 May, 2022, with retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as the Chairperson, and former Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, Justice (Retd) Pramod Kohli and social activist Manu Gaur as its members. After this the tenure of the committee was extended thrice. On 27 September, 2023, the committee was given an extension of four months. Only recently, the Committee was granted a final extension of 15 days to complete and finalise the draft.

Now that the CM has indicated that the Committee will submit its report to the government on 2 February, it can be expected that the Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented. So far, Goa remains the only state which has the UCC. Meanwhile, the Centre is also mulling bringing in an umbrella Uniform Civil Code for the country, as this is primarily a central subject. Some other states, mainly those ruled by the BJP, have also shown interest in the UCC draft prepared by Uttarakhand.