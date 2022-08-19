Complainant in UKSSSC scam alleges death threats, seeks police protection

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Aug: The complainant in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (UKSSSC) question paper leak case has alleged death threats have been made against him and has demanded protection. In this connection, the complainant today met the SSP, Dehradun, Dalip Singh Kunwar and demanded security. So far, the Police have not officially confirmed any such development. Sources claimed that the complainant did meet the SSP and demanded protection.

The complainant claims he has been getting death threats continuously.

It may be recalled that the complainant had in the past met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on 11 April this year and had submitted an application demanding an inquiry into the rigging of the Graduate Level Entrance Test conducted by UKSSSC in December last. At the direction of the CM, a preliminary inquiry had been held in this regard. It was on 22 July this year, following the findings of the preliminary inquiry which conformed many discrepancies, that the CM ordered an STF inquiry into the case. The discrepancies surfaced soon after the result had been declared and this was followed by several complaints of irregularities in the conduct of the test.

On 22 July, 2022, a case was registered in the Raipur police station in the paper leak case. In view of the seriousness of the matter, DGP Ashok Kumar entrusted the responsibility of investigation to the STF for effective action in a fair and transparent manner. Till now, 19 people including 2 police personnel, 2 Additional Private Secretaries of the Secretariat, 2 judicial personnel from Nainital and District Panchayat member Hakam Singh have been arrested and sent to jail. The investigation is still ongoing. It is being apprehended that this high profile case is also linked to the copying mafia of Uttar Pradesh. It is being claimed that Hakam Singh is the kingpin of the leak case and there is a possibility of another district panchayat member, a woman, being involved in the scam. More arrests are likely in the case.