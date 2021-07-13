Complex Cervical Cancer Surgery conducted at SMIH

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jul: Complicated Surgery for Cervical Cancer was successfully performed at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. A forty-five year old was detected with an abnormal mass at the uterine cervix, with suspicion of cancer. She arrived for treatment at the Gynaecological Oncology OPD at the hospital, where Dr Yamini Kansal, Gynae Oncosurgeon reviewed all reports and performed an endoscopic examination of the cervix, known as Colposcopy. Early cervical cancer was diagnosed in the biopsy report.

Radical cancer surgery in the form of radical hysterectomy and en-bloc lymph node dissection was performed by Dr Kansal. Cancerous organs and surrounding high risk areas were completely cleared of the tumor. The complex surgery went on for five hours. The patient is doing well after the surgery and has been discharged from hospital and is leading a normal healthy life.

Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Dass, congratulated Dr Yamini Kansal and the entire team for the success. She is the first and the only super specialist, female gynaecological oncosurgeon in the entire state of Uttarakhand. Having obtained MD degree from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Dr Yamini Kansal went on to gain experience in cancer surgery due to a deep interest in the field of oncology. She received her super specialty MCh Gynecologic Oncology training from the renowned Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru.

“This was a case of early cervical (uterine cervix) cancer, which reached our institute in time. We were able to successfully treat her with radical cancer surgery, with no need for any other adjuvant therapy,” said Dr Kansal.

“Cervical cancer can be prevented from developing by regular cervical cancer screening with PAP Smear and HPV DNA testing, every 3-5 years after the age of 30 years. In case of an abnormal report, a Gynaecologic Oncologist must be immediately approached, who can treat the pre-cancerous lesion with colposcopic examination and conisation surgery, without which they can become cancerous and a life threat in future.”

The complete treatment of all types of cancers of females (Cancer Operation, Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy) is available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital.