Complex Challenge

There is a lot of political turmoil in India most of the time, but society has evolved to the point that it is not as damaging in terms of life and property as used to be the case in the past century. A number of factors are responsible for this, which includes a greater ability to have one’s voice heard and influence public opinion, especially through social media. It takes the lid of the pressure cooker – this became evident at the time of the farmers’ protest which achieved its goals with minimum of violence by having successfully communicated the necessary message to government and the people. A similar approach is being adopted presently by award winning wrestlers to draw attention to their cause.

This is why the kind of social eruption that has taken place in Manipur, leading to the deaths of over fifty people in a short space of time, goes against the current of present day politics. The reasons for this are two-fold – the situation developing across India’s border in the North-East and the almost total derailment of the concept of reservations within the country.

India will have to change its approach to Myanmar from its present ‘hands off’ policy. There is already the problem created by the Rohingya influx, which has disturbed social harmony and encouraged radical elements. The actions of the military junta in Myanmar have generated other waves of refugees that have destabilised society in the border states of the North-East, which already comprise a tense and complex network of small tribes and ethnicities. India’s concern is that ‘intervention’ in Myanmar would lead to direct confrontation with the Chinese, who are already taking sides in that country’s internal affairs. It is clearly not proving an effective strategy as it is India that is having to pick up the pieces.

At the same time, the demand for reservations for communities and classes has come to represent ‘a panacea for all ailments’. Reservation not only ensures a fixed share of the cake but also a consolidation of identity, where it is thought to be threatened by the forces of social and economic change. The forces of proselytization in India, particularly the North-East, believe that the limiting of reservations to Hindu castes remains the biggest barrier to their objectives. So, various narratives are furthered to break through, with negative consequences. In Manipur, the already delicate social balance has received a violent dent owing to the attempt to force the issue. Policy-makers at the national level need to come up with a plan to deal with these challenges – these can no longer be brushed under the carpet.