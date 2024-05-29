Complex interplay between Tradition & Change

Book Review:

By Commandant Gurmit Singh Ralhi

“Beyond Polyandry: Changing Profile of an Ethnic Himalayan Tribe”

Author: Dr Kripa Nautiyal

Dr Kripa Nautiyal’s “Beyond Polyandry: Changing Profile of an Ethnic Himalayan Tribe” is a compelling and scholarly examination of the social dynamics and cultural transformations within a unique ethnic group of the Jaunsari community in the Himalayan region. The book was released by Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun at a well-attended ceremony. The author’s commitment to undertaking research post- retirement after attaining 3 star rank in uniform shows his love for his people of Jaunsar Bawar. This book offers an in-depth analysis of the tribe’s traditional practices beyond polyandry and traces the socio-economic changes that have influenced these practices over time. It serves as a vital resource for anthropologists, sociologists, and anyone interested in understanding the intricate web of cultural evolution in isolated communities.

One of the book’s significant strengths lies in its thorough ethnographic research. Dr Nautiyal has spent considerable time living among the tribe, which allows him to provide a nuanced and empathetic portrayal of their lives. His detailed descriptions being a native researcher and personal anecdotes give readers an intimate glimpse into the everyday realities and challenges faced by the tribe members. This immersive approach not only enriches the narrative but also lends credibility to his findings.

The book is structured in a way that gradually builds the reader’s understanding of the tribe’s historical context, uniqueness of marriages and festivals, economy, rites of passage, ethno-medicine, pollution and purity, language and the changing profile of the tribe due to acculturation, Sanskritisation and westernisation. In the initial chapters, Dr Nautiyal delves into the origins of the tribe, demographics and in subsequent chapters explores its economic, social, and environmental underpinnings. He meticulously explains the point of view of the community, their kinship and joint family system which has served as a practical solution to the harsh geographic and agricultural conditions, ensuring the conservation of family resources and preventing land fragmentation.

As the narrative progresses, Dr Nautiyal examines the impact of modernisation, government policies, and increased interaction with mainstream society on the tribe’s traditional practices. He highlights how education, improved transportation, and economic opportunities have led to shifts in the community’s values and lifestyles. These factors have not only affected polyandry but have also brought about significant changes in gender roles, family structures, and social hierarchies. Most of the earlier books available on Jaunsar Bawar tribe are motivated by the polyandrous culture of the area in the past. This book based on the doctoral thesis, as per the author, is an attempt by a native researcher to cover the area beyond Polyandry (which is almost extinct now) and to get to the deepest layer of the culture rather than touching the skin and failing to reach the heart. After having gone through the book, I am convinced that the author has been able to touch the heart.

Dr Nautiyal’s analysis is enriched by comparative studies with other polyandrous societies, providing a broader perspective on how such practices adapt or diminish in the face of modernisation. He employs a multidisciplinary approach, integrating insights from anthropology, sociology, economics, and gender studies, to offer a comprehensive understanding of the tribe’s evolving profile. This interdisciplinary perspective makes the book valuable to a wide range of academic disciplines.

However, the book is not without its limitations. While Dr Nautiyal’s fieldwork is extensive, the rapidly changing dynamics of the region mean that some of his excellent observations and suggestions might need proactive and wider discussion at Government level before implementation. Additionally, the book’s academic tone and dense descriptions might be challenging for general readers who are not familiar with anthropological jargon. Despite these minor drawbacks, the book’s contribution to the study of Himalayan tribes and their adaptive strategies in a globalising world is undeniable.

Dr Nautiyal concludes with a reflective discussion on the future of the tribe, contemplating the possible outcomes of continued modernisation and cultural assimilation. He poses critical questions about the preservation of cultural identity and the role of external interventions in shaping the tribe’s destiny. His thoughtful insights underscore the importance of respecting and understanding indigenous cultures in the broader discourse of development and progress.

In summary, “Beyond Polyandry: Changing Profile of an Ethnic Himalayan Tribe” is a significant academic work that offers valuable insights into the complex interplay between tradition and change. Dr Kripa Nautiyal’s meticulous research, empathetic narrative, and interdisciplinary approach make this book an essential read for those interested in cultural anthropology, ethnography, and the socio-economic transformations of indigenous communities. It stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of human societies in the face of inevitable change. The book is an essential read for all book lovers.

(Commandant GS Ralhi is a retired Indian Coast Guard officer who has a number of operational credits to his name while in service. He has commanded 4 ships and 5 base units while in service. He is a recipient of the President of India Medal for Meritorious Service and Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation for Distinguished Service. He likes reading about evolution of various cultures).