Compulsory retirement likely to be ordered of 2 IFS officers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 8 Apr: The Uttarakhand Forest Department often remains in the news for the wrong reasons. There are allegations of permitting illegal construction in the forest reserves and permitting even illegal mining. Many inquires have been in progress for long. Now sources within the department have claimed that the government is likely to order premature retirement of two IFS officers in the wake of serious allegations of corruption levelled against them in several cases.

Sources claimed that on the orders of new Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, a file has been moved proposing premature retirement of 2 IFS officers, Kishan Chand and Biju Lal.

Sources claimed that the file is being sent to the CM for his approval as it is a case involving IFS cadre officers. Sources further claimed that Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Anand Vardhan had already consented to the move.

It may be recalled that new Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, during his interaction with the media after taking over as Forest Minister, had been vocal against corrupt officials. Soon after taking over as Forest Minister, Uniyal summoned files pertaining to charges and allegations against the forest officials. According to the information, it has been decided to give compulsory retirement to both these IFS officers. There have been many serious allegations against both.

Other sources have also claimed that the files have already reached the Chief Minister’s Office and a decision in this respect is likely to be taken shortly. In case of any strong action, the government would be sending a strong message across the entire forest department and other departments that it will be strict on corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, it will also be pertinent to point out here that a Supreme Court appointed committee had recently visited Corbett National Park to inquire into allegations of illegal construction on Kotdwar side of the park. Illegal construction of rest houses on the land identified for Wildlife Safari as well as illegal felling of the trees on the said land has been alleged consequent upon which the Supreme Court had appointed a committee. It allegedly found many irregularities during the course of its inspection. The Committee would be submitting its report to the Apex Court soon.