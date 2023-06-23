Concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is contained in Yoga itself: Dr Vijay Dhasmana

Dehradun, 21 Jun: Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jollygrant organised several programmes to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day, highlighting the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

In the program organized at the University’s Central Park, students, faculty members and staff of various colleges of the University jointly performed yoga exercises.

Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana inaugurated the program by lighting the ceremonial in front of the portrait of founder Dr Swami Rama.

He said that Yoga is not useful merely for specific individuals, but has within its fold benefits for entire humanity. Yoga has huge capacity to train and guide us to live with a healthy mind despite living in the midst of fears, mental depression, apathy and the most deplorable of conditions. For living a healthy life, let us make Yoga a part of our daily routine and inspire others to practice this ancient Indian wealth of knowledge.

During the Yoga session, Dr Prakash Keshavya informed the gathering about the subject of Panchkosh and Prana Yoga. A demo of Yoga Asanas was presented by the students of ‘Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences’ (HSYS).

Principal Dr Ajay Dubey made everyone present practice the Yoga Protocol. In the end Prasad was distributed.

Apart from this, programs were organized on Yoga Day at Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology (GHSST), Hill Campus of the University, located in Village Toli, Pauri Garhwal.

Chancellor, Dr Dhasmana reiterated that in the year 1968, Gurudev Dr Swami Rama had said that 80 percent of physical diseases are caused by disorders of the mind. Meditation is necessary to control the mind. These diseases can be controlled through meditation. At present, modern medical science is also stating the same thing.