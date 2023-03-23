Conclave on Women Empowerment held at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Mar: To understand the role of women empowerment in nation building, the Computer Science Department of Graphic Era Hill University organised an International Women Conclave.

Dr Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh, said at the conference that the birth of every girl child should be celebrated like a festival. She added that the theme of International Women’s Day, “Embrace Equity”, will have to be taken to every section of the society. If given a chance, a woman can prove to be a strong leader in every field.

Prof R Gauri, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, delivered the welcome address.

Director General of the University Prof HN Nagaraja, Prof Dibyahash Bordoloi, Prof Rishika Yadav, Prof Richa Gupta and students were present at the programme.