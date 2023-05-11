Conference of Health Ministers will be held in U’khand: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 9 May: Uttarakhand Medical Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat met Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, here, today. On this occasion, he had a detailed discussion with the Union Health Minister regarding the conference of Health Ministers from across the country to be held in Uttarakhand. Dr Rawat thanked the Union Health Minister for his cooperation in strengthening the health services in Char Dham, and also invited the Union Minister for Bhoomi Poojan of the approved AIIMS satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district. During the meeting, Dr Rawat informed the Union Health Minister about various schemes related to state-run health, on which the Union Minister praised the positive initiatives of Dr Rawat.

UK’s Health Minister said in a statement issued to the media that, during his stay in Delhi, today, he met Dr Mandaviya and had a long discussion on various health related issues. Dr Rawat said that a conference of health ministers from all over the country would be organised in Uttarakhand under the chairmanship of the Union Health Minister, about which he had a detailed discussion. He stated that a roadmap for future health related schemes will be prepared at the health ministers’ conference. Dr Rawat added that he had invited the Union Health Minister for Bhoomi Pujan of the approved AIIMS Satellite Centre in Udham Singh Nagar, for which he has given his consent. Dr Rawat thanked the Union Health Minister for the cooperation being provided by the Union Health Ministry in strengthening the health services during the Char Dham Yatra.

The Union Health Minister talked about giving all possible cooperation in the future also for the strengthening of health services in the state. He said that, last month a proposal of additional budget of Rs 32.85 crore was sent to the Central Government under the National Health Mission programme for strengthening the health facilities at the Char Dham and providing accessible medical services to the pilgrims. Accepting the proposal of the State Government, the Union Health Ministry had sanctioned an additional budget of Rs 28 crore for the Char Dham Yatra.